3,154 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

