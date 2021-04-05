$31.16 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $31.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $13.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $178.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.