$31.16 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $31.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $13.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $178.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
MGNX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
