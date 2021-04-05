3,075 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $445,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 28.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,997,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,260,000 after buying an additional 52,314 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $132.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

