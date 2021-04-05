273 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.25% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock opened at $208.98 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.