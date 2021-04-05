2,700 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.70. 21,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,466. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

