$268.91 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report sales of $268.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.20 million and the lowest is $267.62 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

