2,157 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 273,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

