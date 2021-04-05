21,192 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.39. 1,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,855. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

