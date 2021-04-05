210,690 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 45.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cameco by 83.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 336,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,843,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

