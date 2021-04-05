200 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

IVE stock opened at $142.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

