$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 591,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

