163,164 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of The RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 87.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 75.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in The RealReal by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $1,456,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,384,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,034,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,325 shares of company stock worth $9,910,948. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

REAL opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

