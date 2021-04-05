15,983 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $29.00 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

