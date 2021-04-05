$153.09 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $153.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.30 million and the lowest is $149.97 million. FB Financial reported sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $594.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $553.62 million, with estimates ranging from $510.77 million to $606.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.72 on Monday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $293,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $313,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

