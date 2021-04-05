$150.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $150.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.20 million to $150.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $608.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $613.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $629.07 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $640.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

