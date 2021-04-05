1,450 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

MHK opened at $198.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

