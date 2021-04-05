139,506 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. NRG Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.