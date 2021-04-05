133,303 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.81. 27,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.20 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

