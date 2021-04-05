12,239 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $162.24. 267,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $153.96 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

