12,237 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

