122,124 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 887,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.80. 67,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,957. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

