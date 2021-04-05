12,058,906 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,058,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $651,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

