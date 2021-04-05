$12.95 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $12.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.52 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

