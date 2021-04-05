$12.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce $12.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $12.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $312,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 832,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

