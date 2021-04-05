$110.75 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $110.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.95 million. eHealth posted sales of $106.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH opened at $74.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.