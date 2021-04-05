10,000 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $65.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

