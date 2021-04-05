$0.95 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.