$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,989. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

