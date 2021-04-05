$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

