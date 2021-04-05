$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intercorp Financial Services’ earnings. Intercorp Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercorp Financial Services.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFS traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $30.17. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,711. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

