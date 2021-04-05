$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.84 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

