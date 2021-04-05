-$0.44 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.54). SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $173.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

