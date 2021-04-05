$0.28 EPS Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

