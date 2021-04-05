$0.21 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

