$0.20 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $955.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.