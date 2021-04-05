$0.20 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $955.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.