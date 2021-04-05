$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. SFL reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

