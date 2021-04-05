-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

