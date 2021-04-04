ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,257,000 after buying an additional 2,429,881 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $39.89 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

