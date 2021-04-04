ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.21 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

