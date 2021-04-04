ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $249.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

