ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,333 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 21.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 19,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

