ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

