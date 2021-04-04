ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,817 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

