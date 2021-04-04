ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

