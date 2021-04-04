Zane Rowe Sells 22,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

