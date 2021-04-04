Zane Rowe Sells 22,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
