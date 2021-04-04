Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $159.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 413,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

