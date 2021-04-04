Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $159.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 413,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.