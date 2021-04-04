Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -767.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

