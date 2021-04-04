Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stellantis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

STLA stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

