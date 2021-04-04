Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Buy

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,560,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

