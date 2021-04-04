Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Buy

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.49 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

